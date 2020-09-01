Another one! Tropical Storm Omar forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Omar formed in the Atlantic a short while ago, becoming the second named system of the day after Nana developed earlier today, September 1.

Tropical Storm Omar intensified from a tropical depression a short while ago after favourable conditions helped its strengthening. The system has maximum sustained winds of 40mph and will continue on its east-northeasterly path for the next 24 hours.

However, Omar – the 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season – is expected to be short-lived and weaken Wednesday night as it crosses the north-central Atlantic.

Omar poses no threat to the Caribbean with its current location being 365 kilometres east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina,

Earlier today, Tropical Storm Nana formed just south of Jamaica. On its current path, the system could become a Category 1 storm when it makes landfall in Belize on Thursday.

Nana and Omar are the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record, beating Nate and Ophelia which arrived on September 6 and 7 in 2005 respectively.