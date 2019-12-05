Another political party registered in Jamaica

Another political party registered in JamaicaThursday, December 05, 2019
Jamaica should have at least one other party contesting the next General Election apart from the two traditional parties, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party (PNP).
United Independents’ Congress (UIC) has registered with the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), which has certified that the body has met the requirements of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2016.
Joseph Patterson will lead the UIC, which is based in Bogue, St Elizabeth.
ECJ’s chairman, Dorothy Pine-McLarty said: “We are pleased that another political party has been successfully registered. I believe this indicates that our democracy is moving in a positive direction. I encourage other political parties to seek to formalise their registration with the ECJ.”
Jamaica has seen many third parties since the 1944 Universal Adult Suffrage, which gives all Jamaicans, 18 years and older, the opportunity to vote.
