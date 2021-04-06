Another round of earthquakes at Soufrière Volcano

Another round of earthquakes at Soufrière VolcanoTuesday, April 06, 2021
The Soufrière Volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines is experiencing a swarm of volcano-tectonic (VT) earthquakes which began Monday morning.
This is according to the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).
It said several of the earthquakes began before 7 A.M and are strong enough to be felt by communities on the flanks of the volcano.
“We have had reports of earthquakes being felt in Fancy and Sandy Bay. These earthquakes are continuing and we will continue to provide updates on any change in activities at the volcano,” NEMO said on Facebook.
This is the second time in just under two weeks that there has been a significant increase in VT earthquakes at La Soufriere, which has been erupting effusively since December 2020.
Last Wednesday, the lead scientist monitoring La Soufriere said the nation was “back into that sort of uncertain period” where it is not clear what the volcano will do next.
