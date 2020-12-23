Another Starbucks opens in Jamaica, nation’s 10th store

Another Starbucks opens in Jamaica, nation’s 10th storeWednesday, December 23, 2020
A new Starbucks store opened at the
Fairview Shopping Center in Montego Bay today, making it the 10th
location in Jamaica.
The café, operated by Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited (CCTL), offers customers an opportunity to create “moments of connection” while enjoying high-quality coffee and handcrafted beverages.
Adam Stewart, founding partner of CCTL, said “Despite the challenges facing the world today, and our local communities, we are celebrating all our successes, as is the case with the opening of another unique Starbucks location in Fairview.”
Stewart continued, “We will stay committed to caring for the health and well-being of our people and customers, playing to a constructive role showing up in a positive and responsible way to serve our communities”.
The first Starbucks store opened on the island in 2017, with new locations opening regularly since. Three more Starbucks locations will open over the next three years.
