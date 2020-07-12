Another surge of Saharan dust expected in Jamaica this week

Another wave of Saharan dust is approaching the Eastern Caribbean and is expected to bring reduced air quality and visibility to the islands. The dust is expected arrive in the Eastern Caribbean today, and Jamaica by Tuesdays ( July 14).

According to Arcane Weather, the dust will not be as dense as previous waves, however, it will still be an issue for people with respiratory illnesses.

The dust outbreak is commonly known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), and happens every year when millions of tons of dust are picked up from the deserts of Africa and blown across the Atlantic Ocean. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the SAL is most common during the hurricane season.