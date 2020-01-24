Another US official to visit Jamaica

Another US official to visit JamaicaFriday, January 24, 2020
|
Another high-level US Government official is set to visit Jamaica in a matter of days.
Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary for Administration of the Department of Commerce, Thomas Gilman, will arrive in Jamaica next week to be the guest speaker at the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) of Jamaicaâ€™s Business & Civic Leadership Awards on Tuesday.
Thomas visits comes just after the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo concluded his visit to the island.
Gilman has the dual role of overseeing all financial and management functions for the multi-billion dollar budget of the US government, as well as the administrative and personnel functions for its approximately 47,000 employees.
The AMCHAM awards seek to celebrate, highlight and encourage those who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievements. Awards are presented for excellence in corporate social responsibility, and excellence in civic leadership.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy