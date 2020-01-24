Another US official to visit Jamaica

Another high-level US Government official is set to visit Jamaica in a matter of days.

Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary for Administration of the Department of Commerce, Thomas Gilman, will arrive in Jamaica next week to be the guest speaker at the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) of Jamaicaâ€™s Business & Civic Leadership Awards on Tuesday.

Thomas visits comes just after the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo concluded his visit to the island.

Gilman has the dual role of overseeing all financial and management functions for the multi-billion dollar budget of the US government, as well as the administrative and personnel functions for its approximately 47,000 employees.

The AMCHAM awards seek to celebrate, highlight and encourage those who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievements. Awards are presented for excellence in corporate social responsibility, and excellence in civic leadership.