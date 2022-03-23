Anthony Anglin's love affair of more than 20 years

OCHI RIOS, St Ann — Building a solid foundation is what the Sandals and Beaches Resort brand has been doing for many years in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

One team member who has committed himself to building and maintaining these standards is Anthony Anglin, chief engineer with the Beaches Ocho Rios resort, who has been with the resort for more than 20 years.

Anglin, who hails from the second city, Montego Bay, beams whenever he is talking about the resort and the working experience that he continues to enjoy after all these years of giving Herculean effort in his day-to-day activities.

When asked what keeps him motivated while working with one employer for so many years, Anglin hastily responded, “I have not been working here with Sandals and Beaches. I have been doing something that I enjoy for these many years, hence the stress and rigours of what people may experience with work is never the case for me. I love what I do here, and whenever you love what you do, you never work one day in your life.”

He added: “The teamwork that I have been enjoying for more than 20 years is just phenomenon. I have some of the most committed team members in all of Sandals Resorts. These men and women love what we do and whenever there is need we all join hands and hearts as we believe that teamwork makes the dream work.”

General manager at the Beaches Ocho Rios resort, Brian Roper, in lauding the worth and energy of Anglin, shared, “Anthony is somebody who as a team leader you always want to have on your team. He will go above and beyond to ensure the satisfaction of each guest and the resort at large. He wears a positive, purpose-driven attitude and embodies exactly what the Sandals brand practices. A selfless and can do mindset is what sets Anthony apart in this team and throughout his years at Sandals.”

Roper added: “Having Anthony in your corner as a team leader is undoubtedly the most comforting feeling that any team leader can have. He is that person who no matter the challenge that is presented will work at finding that solution rather than harping on the task ahead of him.”

Lynsday Isaacs, regional public relations manager at Sandals Ocho Rios, smiled as she spoke of Anglin and praised his commitment and zeal for volunteerism.

“Anthony is someone who has given quality years of service to the Sandals brand. Dependable, committed, creative and positive are merely few adjectives that can be used to describe that stellar of a giant. Someone who prides himself in volunteerism and always willing to give back not only to the resorts but also our surrounding communities through the Sandals Foundation,” she said.

Having started his Sandals career at the flagship Sandals Montego Bay, Anglin quickly answered the call when there was need for him to assist in guiding the team at Beaches Ocho Rios since 2002.

Anglin has given the majority of his 30 years of service to the Sandals Montego Bay. Prior to that he served at the Appliance Traders Limited, Sandals St Lucia, Sandals Antigua and with the Projects Unit of Sandals Resorts International. Anglin has empowered his academic strength by completing courses with the Sandals Corporate University in leadership and influence; budgets and financial report; manager management; supervising others and performance management.

This expansion is a developmental path that he has readily accepted as he believes in not only building the brand but helping the development of the technical minds within the industry. In sharing what he considers one of the major fallacies within the industry, that of limiting the career options, Anglin was quick to encourage the various skillsets to make a career within the industry.

“Engineers, electricians, plumbers, auto mechanics, computer programmers or software engineers and technicians are career options readily available within the Sandals group for prospective employees to think of exploring,” Anglin added.

Further, one of the longest-serving team members in the Engineering Unit at Beaches Ocho Rios, Olary Duncan, in reflecting on the camaraderie shared with Anglin and his team, said he was a giant of a man that has grown to value his expertise and commitment to any task given.

Said Duncan: “No task is too small or great for Anthony. He will give the same urgency to the smallest or the biggest job that we need to get done. He is a no nonsense person who will shout your praises but will take you one side and correct you in a way that you feel very comfortable to face any challenge our team may encounter.”