Anti covid-19 vaccine doctor dies from the virus

Anti covid-19 vaccine doctor dies from the virusMonday, May 03, 2021
|
Dr Stephen Karanja, a Kenyan doctor who adamantly opposed the COVID-19 vaccine has died from the virus.
The obstetrician and gynaecologist, died on Thursday a week after he was admitted to hospital suffering from complications caused by a Covid-19 infection.
Karanja was chairman of the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association and pushed steam inhalation and hydroxychloroquine tablets as a way of treating coronavirus.
In a letter dated 3 March Dr Karanja said that “there are drugs that have been repurposed and used effectively to treat Covid-19,” adding that “we also know that vaccination for this disease is totally unnecessary making the motivation suspect.”
According to the BBC, he also went on in different forums to advocate alternative treatments, including steam inhalation and a cocktail of drugs – including hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, which have not been approved by the WHO to treat Covid-19.
The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops also distanced itself from Dr Karanja’s view on Covid-19 vaccines, saying the vaccines were “licit and ethically acceptable.”
