Anti-doping hearing for Briana Williams on Tuesday

The Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel is scheduled to convene a preliminary hearing in the matter of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) versus Briana Williams on Tuesday (Sept 10).

The hearing will be held the Jamaica Pegasus at 10:00 o’clock in the morning. The hearing will be closed to the public.

According to the statement released in August by Dr Emir Crowne, who is representing the Pan Am U20 champion, Williams was notified on July 25 of the presence of the banned diuretic in her ‘A’ sample. She then requested that they test her ‘B’ sample.

On August 27, the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) notified Williams that her B Sample also returned an adverse analytical finding for the banned diuretic.

On June 21, the start of the national championships, Williams awoke with flu-like symptoms and her mother offered her an over-the-counter cold medication – “Pharma Cold and Flu” – which she had previously purchased at a local pharmacy in Kingston, Jamaica. Later that day, Williams declared her use of the cold medication on her doping control form.