Anti-tobacco advocates knock

Anti-tobacco advocate the Jamaica Coalition for Tobacco Control (JCTC) has joined a medical body in proposing that Parliament rejects the donation of scholarships to Jamaican children by cigarette distributor Carreras in its report on the Tobacco Control Bill.

In July, consultant psychiatrist and member of the Jamaica Psychiatric Association (JPA), Dr Winston De La Haye, endorsed the proposal in the Tobacco Control Act, 2020, which prohibits tobacco companies from awarding scholarships as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

De La Haye suggested that the funds set aside by the tobacco companies for sponsorship or scholarships should instead be channelled directly to benefit individuals affected by the consumption of the product.

Chairman of the JCTC Dr Aggrey Irons made it one of his main sore points on Wedneseday as he attacked the cigarette company's insistence that its CSR programme highlights its efforts to give back to the society, but receives little fanfare, at the meeting of the Joint Select Comittee on the Tobacco Control Act.

“There is a fundamental, irreconcilable, and difference of interest between public health and the commercial and vested interests of the tobacco industry,” said Irons.

He noted that the idea of the CSR was another way of marketing their products, like E-cigarettes, “to make their market bigger and replace lost smokers”.

Dr Irons noted that a recent finding in the United States had shown that, at the end of October, cigarette sales had increased for the first time in 20 years.

“And this I think had a lot to do with boredom and staying at home and so on [during the pandemic]. And no amount of corporate social responsibility that the tobacco industry has for scholarships can even compensate for the dead and the dying,” he said.

“We want to just say that we are in full support of larger labels and that will also help the tobacco industry to identify the illicit ones,” he added.

Irons also raised the effect of smoking on the life of the late journalist John Maxwell, and the efforts to drive home the dangers, which were made by his predecessor at the JCTC Dr Knox Hagley.

He also admitted that he was once forced to have a relative give up a scholarship from Carreras because of their family ties, which eventually cost him millions but kept his distance from the industry and its products intact.

He said that in three years Carreras has only donated a total of $30 million to these scholarships, which are worth $10 million per year and are announced around No Tobacco Day each year. But Carreras made a profit of $3.7 billion in 2020/2021.

“Look at the sales in one hand – the amount that is earned from taxes and scholarships have no comparison,” he said.

Current president of the Jamaica Psychiatric Association (JPA) and Government Senator Dr Saphire Longmore also expressed her support for the positions taken by the medics.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton tabled the Tobacco Control Bill in November 2020 to help address the epidemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) – including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes – which are caused by four major behavioural risk factors, including tobacco use, which is the most preventable. The others are physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol, and unhealthy diets.

The joint select committee hearing the submissions started meeting in February this year to study the Bill which also seeks to put Jamaica in line to satisfy its outstanding obligations under the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control Treaty (FCTC), which it ratified some 14 years ago. These are obligations that could not be satisfied under the existing Public Health (Tobacco Control) Regulations, 2013.

The Jamaica Coalition for Tobacco Control is an advocacy group of health organisations that supports healthy lifestyles and the objectives of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Other members of the committee are Attorney General Marlene Malahoo-Forte; Morland Wilson, Member of Parliament (MP); Kerensia Morrison, MP; Krystal Lee, MP; Dr Morais Guy, MP; Denise Daley, MP; Senator Kavan Gayle; Senator Dr Saphire Longmore; Senator Sherene Golding Campbell; Senator Janice Allen; and Senator Gabriela Morris.