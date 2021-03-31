Antigua and Barbuda won’t get any Moderna vaccines till 2022

Antigua and Barbuda will not be able to purchase any vaccines from Moderna until 2022.

The news was relayed to the Antiguan government in a letter from the company.

The Antigua News Room reports that this is because the US-based company has to fulfill other contractual agreements. Moderna will not be selling vaccines commercially until 2022.

And according to the outlet, some citizens are adamant that they will not take any vaccines unless itâ€™s the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine.