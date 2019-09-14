Antigua & Barbuda launches vacation discounts ‘Cool Card’Saturday, September 14, 2019
|
The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority recently launched a discount card dubbed ‘Cool Card’ as a part of the twin islands’ end-of-summer promotions for the #WhatCoolLooksLike destination marketing campaign.
The promotion which began in early September runs until October 30.
The discount card is available for download from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s official website and enables guests to access exclusive offers and benefits at participating hotels, restaurants and tour companies.
In order to access the benefits, interested persons are to first sign up on the website, following which they will receive an official email with instructions for downloading the “cool card” onto their phones.
The cards can be presented to any of the participating partners listed on the official Antigua and Barbuda “special offers” page to benefit from the discounts.
Some of the end=of-summer offers available during the campaign period include:
- Walking tour of St. John’s city with Rendezvous Antigua
- Horseback riding with Rendezvous Antigua
- Antigua Rainforest Canopy Tour
- Adventurous Hike (summer special)
- Best of Books (summer special)
- Beach Limerz Cool (summer special)
- Catherine’s Café (summer special)
- Sheer Rocks (summer special)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy