Antigua records lowest number of murders in 20 years

The police force says that in 2019, Antigua

and Barbuda recorded the least number of homicides committed in a single year

since 1999.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Acting Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney, says that with just three murders on record – this was a 75 per cent decrease from 2018 and could be the lowest in any independent state in the world.

“We have recorded the lowest number of murders in the country for almost 20 years,” he said.

Concerning serious crimes – including gun-related and violent crimes, the acting commissioner said these decreased by 42.48 per cent when compared to 2018.

More than 2,000 crimes reported

He attributed this to the ongoing ability of law enforcement officers to remove firearms off the streets.

On the other hand – the overall number of crimes reported increased by 634 reports.

He said acquisition crimes like petty theft, car break-ins, home invasion, and malicious damage dominated the reports and accounted for more than half of the crimes reported.

Of the more than 2,000 crimes reported, 1,063 were larceny, 579 house break-ins, 455 malicious damage, 75 praedial larceny, 66 robberies and 23 were unlawful sexual intercourse.

It was also revealed that criminal activity also increased during the festive seasons – in April and May during Sailing Week, and July and August during Carnival.

In addition, police data showed that 80 per cent of crimes committed against visitors (excluding cruise passengers), were of a petty nature.