Antigua rocked by magnitude 5.1 earthquake

A

magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled three Caribbean nations early this morning.

The quake was felt in Antigua and Barbados, as well as St Kitts-Nevis and Guadeloupe.

According to the Seismic Research Center in Trinidad, the earthquake happened at approximate 12:14 am, and was located at latitude: 17.98N and longitude: 62.44W at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There have been no reports of Â damage or injuries.