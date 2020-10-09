Antigua rocked by magnitude 5.1 earthquake

Antigua rocked by magnitude 5.1 earthquakeFriday, October 09, 2020
|
A
magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled three Caribbean nations early this morning.
The quake was felt in Antigua and Barbados, as well as St Kitts-Nevis and Guadeloupe.
According to the Seismic Research Center in Trinidad, the earthquake happened at approximate 12:14 am, and was located at latitude: 17.98N and longitude: 62.44W at a depth of 10 kilometres.
There have been no reports of Â damage or injuries.
