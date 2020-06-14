Antiguan Coast Guard seeks help locating missing vessel at sea

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF)

Coast Guard division is seeking the public’s assistance in its effort to

recover a missing vessel at sea.

According to a statement on Saturday (June 13), the Coast Guard received an alert from a station in Montserrat on Wednesday; the outpost had intercepted a distress call from a vessel named Love Lane, captained by Christian Ferguson.

Over the next two days, with the assistance of French authorities, the ABDF Coast Guard said it carried out several search efforts but were unsuccessful in locating the missing vessel.

“The ABDF Coast Guard is, therefore, seeking the public’s assistance in verifying that the named vessel, Love Lane and occupant, Christian Ferguson exist and are in distress at sea,” the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister noted.

It is not clear if the distress signal from the Love Lane had detailed a location.

In the meantime, the ABDF Coast Guard has warned against prank calls, since it results in the division wasting valuable resources and manpower to dead leads.

What’s more, the First Antigua Barbuda Regiment (1ABR) continues its two-day training exercises in the Christian Valley to Old Road area.

Citizens are urged to take note and to proceed with extra care once travelling in these areas.