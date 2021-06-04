Antiguan government offers citizens land to take COVID-19 vaccine

The government of Antigua and Barbuda is offering its citizens an incentive to take the COVID-19 vaccine that we hope they’re not foolish enough to refuse.

Parcels of land measuring 8,000 square feet are being offered to residents as an inducement to get them to get vaccinated as the island moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

But there’s a catch.

In order to qualify, you need to get vaccinated between the period June 7 to June 30 to qualify.

“Although nearly 35,000 adults have taken the first dose at this time, at least 5,000 additional first-doses need to be administered by June 30, 2021. The Cabinet agreed that this novel approach towards inducing vaccination is intended to encourage as many adults to quickly vaccinate and to move the country closer towards achieving herd immunity. Parliamentarians and their family members are disqualified from participating in the raffle,” the statement said.

The government said that other incentives that have been relied upon to encourage vaccination against the COVID-19 disease will continue, these include food, gasoline, and gift vouchers.