Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

U.S Software mogul, John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison. According to

McAfee had earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary, the Associate Press reports.

According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, McAfee “allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources.” He also allegedly attempted to evade the IRS by concealing assets, including real property, a vehicle and a yacht, in the names of others, according to the indictment.

If he was convicted, he faced a maximum of five years in prison on each count of tax evasion and a maximum sentence of one year in prison on each count of willful failure to file a tax return.

In October, he was arrested in the Barcelona airport then jailed. The Catalan justice department says he appeared to have committed suicide to avoid prosecution in the US.

“I am hoping that the Spanish court will see the injustice of this,” he said during a court visit last month, adding “the United States wants to use me as an example.”

McAfee was a pioneer of anti-virus software, introducing his program in the 1980s. In 2011, he sold his software company to Intel.