On October 11, 2021 Jamaica Observer Limited published an article with the following statement:

Ecomarine Energy Company Limited and EcoPetroluem Limited have also been barred from carrying out commercial business similar to WIPL or Island Lubes over a three-year period beginning April 29, 2020. Wilkinson along with John Levy and his wife, Donna, are associated with EcoMarine Energy and EcoPetroleum.

It has come to the attention of Jamaica Observer Limited that no such bar has been made against Ecomarine Energy Company Limited and EcoPetroleum Limited and that Donna Levy is not associated with those companies. We hereby retract the statements and apologise to Donna Levy, Ecomarine Energy Company Limited and EcoPetroleum Limited for the error.