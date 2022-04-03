On Sunday, March 27, 2022 Jamaica Observer Limited published an article titled 'Politicians must go to prison too, not just resign — Analysts' in which the following statement was made: “In October 2006, then Opposition Leader Bruce Golding brought the Trafigura affair to public attention when he revealed that the firm, which traded oil for Jamaica on the international market, had donated $31 million to CCOC Association. At the time, the People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Colin Campbell was also the minister of information and development. The money was transferred to his account just prior to the PNP's annual conference that year.”

Jamaica Observer Limited wishes to make it clear that the money was transferred from CCOC Association's account to the PNP's campaign, SW Services/Team Jamaica and not to Mr Colin Campbell's personal account.

Jamaica Observer Limited regrets the error and apologises to Mr Campbell and his family for any inconvenience or embarrassment which may have been caused by the error.