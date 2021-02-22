Apple is the world’s biggest smartphone maker, kinda

Apple is the world’s biggest smartphone maker, kindaMonday, February 22, 2021
Apple is now the world’s largest
smartphone maker after surpassing Samsung at the end of 2020. At least for the final
quarter of 2020.
Apple, which manufactures the hugely popular iPhones, saw its sales increase with the release of its 5G 12 series.
It’s the first time the company has been at the summit of the competitive global smartphone business since the fourth quarter of 2016, based on data by Gartner.
Apple sold almost 80 million smartphones in the last three months of 2020, a 15 per cent increase over its performance for the same period in the previous year.
The company’s achievement came even as the worldwide market shrank 5.4 per cent in the review period with increasing unemployment and weaker demand due to the coronavirus. Overall, smartphones sales were done by 12.5 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.
Even with the three-month surge, in which Samsung sold 62 million units, Apple still lagged in sales for the overall year. Samsung retained its overall position followed by Apple and Huawei.
