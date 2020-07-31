Apple postpones iPhone 12 release to October

Save the date BUZZ Fam, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 12 release date will be delayed until at least October.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused tech giant to miss the firm’s customary September launch window.

The confirmation of the delay follows rumours circulated by tech leaker John Prosser earlier this week that the new iPhones and iPads would be released in October.

The delay to the iPhone 12 release was announced during Apple’s latest earnings call, in which the company announced positive news for the third quarter this year.

iPhone sales are reportedly up by 2 per cent from last year, a boost which Apple attributes to the iPhone SE 2020 model, TechRadar reported.