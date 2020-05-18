Apple reopens 100 stores worldwide

Apple has reopened almost 100 stores worldwide under new control measures. It will require face masks and temperature checks for customers coming into its stores. The company says it will also implement deeper cleaning, health questions and change the layout to allow more room between customers in the stores.

All Apple Stores outside of China were closed ‘until further notice’ mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But the company said in the coming weeks, it intends to reopen even more stores.

This will include 25 due to open in the US, 12 in Canada and 10 in Italy.

However, Apple said it would only move forward in opening other stores when they can confidently keep customers and staff safe.

The company is studying local cases, long-term trends and guidance from national and local health officials before deciding whether to reopen a store.