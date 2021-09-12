Apple revising child safety feature amid backlash

Apple revising child safety feature amid backlashSunday, September 12, 2021
|
Apple has delayed the release of its new child safety features due to the public’s fear of privacy breaches.
While many admit that they are happy the company is taking steps to clamp down on child sexual abuse material (CSAM), one particular feature was so controversial that backlash from experts brought the company to reconsider its initial launch date.
This feature entails scanning users’ phones for material that is harmful to children before said material is uploaded to iCloud Photos. On paper, the process sounds like a detriment to user privacy.
According to The Verge, the company is still moving ahead with its plans to launch new features to combat CSAM. However, Apple will be revising these features over the next couple of months.
Apple has maintained over the past month that the iCloud Photo scanning system will indeed protect children and not at the expense of user privacy. Some sources indicate that the scanning of users’ phones will be subject to material uploaded to iCloud Photos.
However, experts and members of the public who have observed the company’s statements do not agree. Privacy and security experts have expressed that it could very well implement an on-device surveillance system, violating the trust customers had put in Apple for protecting user privacy.
On August 5, The Electronic Frontier Foundation expressed that it is “disappointed” in this recent move by the tech giant, as Apple has been, in the past, a champion of end-to-end encryption.
Ben Thompson, an American business, technology, and media analyst expressed similar disappointment in the company. In an article published on Stratechery in August, Thompson says that Apple is “compromising” the phones of users, and giving them no choice in the matter.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy