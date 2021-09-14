Apple to unveil new iPhones today

Get ready to fork out your money to secure the latest Apple iPhone. The company is expected to unveil four new iPhones on Tuesday (Sept 14), during a virtual event held from California. And although the new devices- the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, likely won’t have any groundbreaking design changes or features, at least compared to last year’s 5G announcement, we know you’ll still be buying them.

What you can expect though is a possible faster processor, improved camera capabilities, and a longer-lasting battery. Other buzzy rumors include a diagonally-shaped camera system, one terabyte of storage, satellite technology support for sending messages in emergency situations, a faster refresh rate for better gaming, and Portrait mode for videos.

According to CNN, Apple is also expected to announce a new Apple Watch with a slightly larger screen, slimmer borders, a faster processor, and a better battery life. There could also be new AirPods that will be closer in design to the higher-end AirPods Pro.

The iPad, MacBook, and Apple’s streaming TV service could get updates, too.