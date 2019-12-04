Apple’s US$60 ‘anti-loss straps turn your AirPod into normal headphones

Apple’s US$60 ‘anti-loss straps turn your AirPod into normal headphonesWednesday, December 04, 2019
|
After just three years of wireless Apple AirPod hype, Apple is now introducing a new AirPod strap. And it doesn’t look much different from the old school Apple EarPods, they only cost a whole lot more.
While you could have got one of those Apple EarPods for US $29, these new, or in this case, not so new, AirPod straps will run you up to US $60.
It was designed by Swedish manufacturer Tapper and available from Nordstorm. The device is being touted as one that “protects your Apple AirPods. The magnetic lock snaps the AirPods around your neck.”
Nylon and leather versions with brass detailing are available via Nordstrom, but gold- and silver-plated versions are up for grabs on Tapper’s UK-based site gettapper.com.
Wedbush Securities analysts predict Apple could sell as many as 15 million AirPods for $159 and up, when sales from Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of December are combined, according to Business Insider.
