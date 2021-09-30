Appleton signs on as sponsor for MoBay’s Pineapple Cup race

Appleton Estate is throwing its support behind the the Pineapple Cup-Montego Bay race.

The alcoholic beverage company is a platinum sponsor for the 811-nautical mile sailing race hosted biennially by the Montego Bay Yacht Club and Storm Trysail Club.

Marketing Director for Campari Group’s Caribbean,Pietro Gramegna, shared that he believed that the partnership between Appleton and the race organizers is a natural one as it showcases the award-winning spirits alongside another storied lifestyle event brand found in Jamaica.

“We are excited to participate in an event platform that provides experiences to persons who seek a deeper bond with Jamaica,” said Gramegna.

” Rum is just as much a part of our Jamaican culture as music, food and our craft, and our partnership with the Pineapple Cup-Montego Bay is an example of how our brand can be at the forefront of premium international executions of this scale and magnitude,” Gramegna added.

As part of the tradition to welcome teams, each will be presented with Appleton Estate rum upon their arrival into Montego Bay.

In addition, the start and finish lines in both Miami and Montego Bay will be named the Appleton Estate Start/Finish line and Appleton Estate will be the presenting sponsor of Jamaica Night, a Jamaican themed party at the Montego Bay Yacht Club, and the Awards Dinner.

“Having the support of Jamaica’s most iconic rum range in Appleton Estate is a fantastic addition to the 2022 Pineapple Cup. We are delighted to be working with the entire team at Appleton to provide an elevated and exceptional experience for all competitors. We are certain that the 2022 race will be the best yet,” said Nigel Knowles, Montego Bay Yacht Club Rear Commodore.

As a platinum level sponsor, Appleton Estate’s support will reach all aspects of the event providing an exceptional level of promotion for one of the oldest offshore races in the world

Appleton Estate was among the first distillers locally to formally standardize rum production, and today, every drop of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum across the globe reflects the integrity and quality of our expressions crafted with joy.

The Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race will be held from January 22 – 29th. The 811-nautical mile race is open to mono and multi-hulls over 40 feet. Started in 1961, it is one of the oldest offshore races in the world.