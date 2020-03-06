April commissioning date for Portland Cottage water system

A $135-million water system upgrading

project, which will bring the precious commodity to some 8,000 residents in

Portland Cottage, Clarendon, is expected to be fully operational by the end of

April.

Managing Director of the Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL), Audley Thompson, told JIS News that the system commenced limited operation in October, and will shortly reach communities like Shearer Heights and much of Rocky Point.

He said that the investment will drive development in the area, citing the potential for housing projects.

Project Manager, Opal Gillings, for his part, said that the upgrading of the water infrastructure will provide significant spin-offs for areas such as Rocky Point, which is home to the largest fishing village in the Caribbean.

“We anticipate that with water supply development, it will diversify the offerings and spur the development of the community,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Thompson explained that the agency is on course to surpass its target for the installation of water harvesting systems in schools.

He said that at the start of the current financial year, the RWSL had targeted 30 schools but noted that due to “improved efficiencies” 38 institutions will be reached.

“We are here to solve the challenges, and with increased budget allocation, we had more work and we are doing the work very economically,” Thompson said.

The RWSL is an agency of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with a mission to design, plan, and implement potable water infrastructure to serve rural communities.