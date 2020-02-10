Arcahaie beat Portmore to advance to Caribbean Club Championships semis

Arcahaie beat Portmore to advance to Caribbean Club Championships semisMonday, February 10, 2020
|
Jamaica’s
Portmore United were knocked out of the FLOW Caribbean Club Championships on
Sunday, as they were defeated 1-0 by Arcahaie of Haiti at the Anthony Spaulding
Sports Complex.
An 85th-minute goal by Marc Beldor was the decider, as he took advantage of a ball that fell perfectly for him after a free-kick was deflected off the Portmore wall.
Portmore lost both their Group B matches after going 4-0 to Atletico Pantoja of the Dominican Republic to finish at the bottom of the points standing.
Atletico Pantoja topped the group with six points as Arcahaie ended with three and Portmore without a point.
Portmore needed a victory to advance to the semi-finals, and the loss means that Atletico Pantoja and Arcahaie progressed to the next phase.
They join Jamaica’s Waterhouse and Cibao of the Dominican Republic, who both played in Group A, in the semi-finals of the tournament.
