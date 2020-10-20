Argentina becomes 5th country to pass one million COVID-19 cases

Argentina became the fifth nation to officially record at least one million coronavirus cases yesterday.

So far, 26,716 Argentinians have died from the virus which has claimed 1.1 million lives globally, according to the John Hopkins University.

The Latin American’s total is only surpassed by the United States which has 8.2 million; India (7.6 million); Brazil (5.3 million) and Russia (1.4 million).

The increase comes as the world also topped 40 million cases of the virus yesterday although many experts say the number is much higher due to a lack of testing and underreporting.

Three other nations in Latin America – Colombia, Mexico and Peru – are expected to cross the one-million cases mark in the coming weeks as the pandemic continues to overwhelm populations across the globe.

The virus’ second wave is arriving without the region having ever finished the first, said Dr Luis Jorge Hernandez, public health professor at the University of the Andes in Colombia