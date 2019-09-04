Ariana Grande suing Forever 21 for $10 million

A few days, CNN reported that fashion brand Forever 21

filed for bankruptcy. And wasting no time, pop superstar Ariana Grande is suing

the company for $10 million for a look-alike campaign.

According to reports, in February, Forever 21 and Grande were discussing a joint marketing campaign but Grande’s request was much bigger than the company could afford.

The model on the left wears accessories similar to those worn by Ariana Grange (right) in her 7 Rings music video. (Source: abc.net)

On Monday, The One Last Time singer filed a complaint in the Los Angeles Federal Court stating that Forever 21 and Riley Rose were misappropriating her name, image, likeness, and music.

The company is also accused of using her recent song, 7 Rings, to promote one of their collections. Grande also stated that the company went as far as hiring a model that upholds the same physique as her for the campaign that was visually similar to the music video for 7 Rings.

— Written by Shania Hanchard