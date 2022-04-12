Arlene Swaby fuels her business with focus and Access

While the journey of entrepreneurship has been anything but smooth sailing for small grocery store owner Arlene Swaby, she is proof that with the right focus, and a little support, small business owners can thrive.

“I started out after my job was made redundant in 1999. I used to run a cook shop first, and then when that closed down, I opened the grocery shop here,” recalled Swaby, a long-time resident of Manning's Hill District in St Andrew.

“After a good while I decided that I wanted to expand, but it's not easy when you don't have any 'backative',” added Swaby.

She explained that the support she needed came by way of a loan from Access Financial Services (AFS).

According to Swaby, the process was straightforward and the 56-year-old mother of two grown sons used the money from the loan to expand Sister P Groceries, a business she operates from a section of her home near Smoky Vale.

“There was no hassle, nothing compared to what I hear some people go through with other financial institutions. I've had more than 20 loans since that first one in 2015, and I can tell you for sure, I wouldn't have been able to move so quickly if it wasn't for Access,” declared Swaby who has used the loans from AFS to renovate the space from which she also sells haberdashery items.

Describing Swaby as one of its best customers, AFS Chief Executive Officer Frederick Williams said hers is not an unusual story.

“We have so many success stories like Miss Arlene — small business owners who take their time and build their business, generating income for themselves and their families, and even providing employment in some cases. This is what Access is all about. Creating opportunities within the micro business sector for micro small and medium sized businesses which are under served by the traditional players in the market,” said Williams.

Swaby was a specially invited guest at the recent opening of the Access Business Loan Centre, the newest division of AFS, located at Sampars Plaza in the Cross Roads area of St Andrew.

The centre is intended to increase focus and convenience for micro-entrepreneurs in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas, offering a wide range of loan products, each tailored to the needs of business operators at the different growth stages of their business.

With loan amounts starting as low as $10,000, micro business owners have access to funding to purchase goods, replenish stock and to buy equipment.

A firm believer in being self-employed, Swaby is encouraging other women and small operators to take the leap of faith.

“I always say that it is better to do business for yourself. Even before I had a full-time job, I used to buy my little market produce and sell. Right now, I'm glad I don't have to deal with the stress of working for people.

“I get up and open my shop at 7:30 in the morning and sometimes I close at 9:00 pm. As long as I can cover my loan payments every Monday, everything else is alright. Access has been very helpful. Right through COVID, you could call on them to assist. They really treat me good,” said Swaby.