Arnett Gardens clip Harbour View in premier league match

Arnett Gardens clip Harbour View in premier league matchMonday, December 16, 2019
|
Arnett Gardens stopped Harbour View 2-1 at Harbour View Stadium, St Andrew, on Sunday to strengthen their hold on third place in the Red Stripe Premier League points standing.
Paul Wilson scored his fifth goal of the season as Arnett took the lead in the sixth minute, with Romeo Guthrie adding to the lead in the 32nd before Jamar Martin scored an own goal, which allowed Harbour View to cut the deficit.
Arnett are on 30 points and have a three-point lead over fourth-placed Humble Lion. Harbour View remain sixth in the standing.
More misery
Humble Lion faltered with a 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-table Vere United. Both goals were scored from the penalty spot, with Andrew Vanzie giving Humble Lion the lead in the 25th minute, which was cancelled by Xahne Reid for Vere one minute into first-half added time.
Mount Pleasant Football Academy piled more misery on Molynes United with a 4-1 thumping at Constant Spring. Cardel Benbow in the second minute, Sue-Lae McCalla in the 38th, Kevaughn Isaacs in the 49th and Kemar Beckford in the 81st were the scorers for Mount Pleasant with Jermy Nelson scoring from the penalty spot for Molynes in the 84th.
Mount Pleasant are second in the standing on 34 points and decrease the lead of Waterhouse, who played to a 1-1 draw with Dunbeholden. Andrew McFarlane gave Dunbeholden the lead in the 51st minute with captain Keithy Simpson equalising for Waterhouse in the 73rd.
- Dunbeholden 1 vs Waterhouse 1
- Molynes United 1 vs Mount Pleasant Football Academy 4
- UWI 1 vs Portmore United 2
- Vere United 1 vs Humble Lion 1
- Harbour View 1 vs Arnett Gardens 2
