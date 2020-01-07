Arnett, Molynes draw 2-2 in premier league match

Arnett, Molynes draw 2-2 in premier league matchTuesday, January 07, 2020
|
Arnett
Gardens and Molynes United battled to a 2-2 draw in their Red Stripe Premier
League match at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex Monday night.
Molynes took the lead in the 23rd minute through Fakibi Farquharson with Kemar Malcolm scoring his seventh goal of the season to equalise for Arnett in the 36th minute.
Romeo Guthrie then gave Arnett the lead in the 49th minute, which was cancelled by Tajahe Dixon in the 67th.
With the point earned from the draw, Arnett are now third in the points standing on 34, five behind second-placed Waterhouse who are on 39.
Molynes improved their points tally to 24, as they increased the gap between themselves and second-from-bottom UWI and last-placed Vere, who are fighting to stave off relegation. UWI are on 16 points with Vere on 15.
