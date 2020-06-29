Arrest warrant issued for Trump

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President, Donald Trump for

According to semi-official ISNA news agency, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump faces, “murder and terrorism charges”.

The arrest warrant has being issued for him and 30 others, however, Alqasimehr did not name the others.

Iran had asked Interpol for help in detaining the US President.

Alqasimehr was also quoted as saying Iran had requested a “red notice” be put out for Trump and the others. This is the highest-level notice issued by Interpol.

Under a red notice, local authorities make the arrests on behalf of the country that requested it. The notices cannot force countries to arrest or extradite suspects but can put government leaders on the spot and limit suspects’ travel.

Alqasimehr also stressed Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Aljazeera.

However, it is unlikely Interpol would grant Iran’s request as its guideline for notices forbids it from “undertaking any intervention or activities of a political” nature.