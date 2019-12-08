Arsenal searching for a new manager

English Premier League team Arsenal have started

the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Unai Emery.

With the side now sitting at 10th after a draw and loss under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, the search is on in earnest to find a candidate that turn could around the fortunes of the club.

It is understood that the Gunners are looking at managers currently out of a job to speed along the process with former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino and ex Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri being eyed for the role.

Former captain and current second to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta, is also being considered, but Pep disclosed that they have not received any contact so far about the Spaniard.

However, it is expected that news will break in short order about a new coach who is expected to bring the London-based team back up on the table.