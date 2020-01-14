Arsenal seek reduction of Aubameyang’s ‘excessive’ suspension

Arsenal hoping to secure a reduction of Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang’s three-game ban which was imposed after he picked up a red card during last Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old striker made a red card challenge on Max Meyer halfway through the second half of the match. The tackle forced Meyer to be substituted with an ankle injury. The original ruling by match official Paul Tierney was only a foul, but after VAR inspection, the striker was then sent off the field.

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted, after watching footage of the challenge, that the tackle “looked nasty”. He, however, defended Aubameyang saying that the player had “no intention to make such a tackle”.

Arsenal view the three-game ban as excessive and have asked for a reduction. If there are no changes to Aubameyang sanction, he will miss Arsenal’s next three games against Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.