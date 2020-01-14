Arsenal seek reduction of Aubameyang’s ‘excessive’ suspension

Arsenal seek reduction of Aubameyang’s ‘excessive’ suspensionTuesday, January 14, 2020
|
Arsenal hoping to secure a reduction of Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang’s three-game ban which was imposed after he picked up a red card during last Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace.
The 30-year-old striker made a red card challenge on Max Meyer halfway through the second half of the match. The tackle forced Meyer to be substituted with an ankle injury. The original ruling by match official Paul Tierney was only a foul, but after VAR inspection, the striker was then sent off the field.
New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted, after watching footage of the challenge, that the tackle “looked nasty”. He, however, defended Aubameyang saying that the player had “no intention to make such a tackle”.
Arsenal view the three-game ban as excessive and have asked for a reduction. If there are no changes to Aubameyang sanction, he will miss Arsenal’s next three games against Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy