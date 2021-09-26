Artificial intelligence can be racist too, just ask Facebook

Artificial intelligence can be racist too, just ask FacebookSunday, September 26, 2021
|
In September, Facebook issued an apology following an incident where its AI labelled a video of Black men as content about “primates”. The company swore that it was working to avoid the issue in the future.
According to the New York Times users who watched a June 27th video posted by the UK publication Daily Mail were asked whether they wanted to “keep seeing videos about Primates.”
The Verge, who was contacted directly via email by a Facebook spokesperson, reports that the company disabled the topic recommendation upon realizing what had happened.
The email read, “This was clearly an unacceptable error. As we have said, while we have made improvements to our AI we know it’s not perfect and we have more progress to make. We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations.”
Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time AI displayed gender or racial discrimination. Facial recognition tools have reportedly had issues with misidentifying non-white users. In 2015, Google issued an apology after its Photos app tagged photos of black people as “gorillas”.
The US Federal Trade Commission has since warned that AI tools that have displayed gender and racial biases may be in violation of consumer protection laws, notably if these tools are used in decision-making for credit, housing or employment.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy