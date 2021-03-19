Artify gets Sandals South Coast managers to sip, paint and relax

THE management team at Sandals South Coast was in for quite a surprise recently when they opened the doors of the resort's Grand Ballroom.

Instead of the conference style set-up that is customary for their midweek heads of department meeting, they were greeted by a sea of polka dot covered tables laden with paint palettes and brushes, blank canvases and wine glasses waiting to be filled. At the front of the room were the smiling faces of Artify instructors Suzanna Missenberger and Shanique Priya Jhun.

As the unsuspecting managers timidly took their seats, the confused glances and overall air of scepticism was clearly evident. Certainly it would not be business as usual, but rather a sip and paint activity — Sandals South Coast style.

As many countries, including Jamaica, continue to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many people have and are still being affected in more ways than one, and so the activity was planned as one to help destress the staff.

“In an effort to shift the focus from the many stressors at home and in the work environment, we embarked on a series of team building activities with our management team, and the sip and paint activity was a part of that initiative,” said Sandals South Coast Training and Development Manager Peta-Gaye Tain. “This activity was aimed at improving self-confidence, giving the team a moment to forget the worries of life and appreciate the present moment and also to promote better communication and camaraderie among the team.”

Artify has been facilitating art and craft workshops, including the popular sip and paint, for almost five years. It is always good for one's well-being to take a break and have fun, but according to Artify founder/creative director, Stephanie Lue Yen, while having fun painting or crafting, the participant can also experience reduced stress, increased concentration and greater self-awareness — some of the benefits of art therapy.

“We often get feedback from our guests that they felt relaxed after; that they didn't check their phone for the entire two hours; that they were engrossed in the activity and forgot about everything else that was on their mind before,” she said. “Generally, everyone leaves in a better mood, feeling good about their art, themselves and the social interaction. This is why we do what we do.”

Lue Yen also said that because the activity is both fun and good for stress-relief, it is a popular choice for corporate team-building. This was certainly so at Sandals South Coast, where in the light-hearted environment created by the Artify team, the resort's management team was able to relax, laugh at themselves and motivate each other while they created their mini art pieces, which would later serve as a keepsake for their offices and homes. “We believe the act of doing something new together unifies the team and increases moral,” says Lue Yen. And of course, a stronger team leads to increased productivity within any organisation.

Managers said the sip and paint activity was an excellent idea. “It was beneficial to me in more ways than one,” said resort convention services manager, Carnel Smith, who was participating in the activity for the first time. “I would never have imagined myself painting anything much less an actual portrait. It was a great way to re-energse the team,” he said.