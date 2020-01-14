As you both bicker, Sanders & Warren: Does the world need to remind you what’s at stake?

At a time when the Democratic party’s frontrunners

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren should be on a united front to tackle the

Republicans and Donald Trump – both presidential candidates are at each other’s

throats.

A report from over the weekend sent the presidential candidacy into a tailspin as sources revealed, following a 2018 private meeting between Sanders and Warren, that he purportedly said in a leaked memo, “a woman could not win” the 2020 elections.Politico

Elizabeth, Bernie I-

*pauses, backtracks*

I don’t feel I’ve earned the right to be as familiar, so I apologise.

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders…what are y’all doing?

Need I remind you that Donald Trump’s support base grows stronger by the minute — and as you Democrats bicker over who should/shouldn’t stop the Republicans from securing a disastrous second term— you possibly stand the chance of losing, again?

As a concerned global citizen, help me to understand.

If according to a report from the New York Times, you met in 2018 before launching your respective campaigns. Okay, that’s fair. You both then came to a unanimous decision not to smear each other in the process.

So, forgive me, as I repeat: WHAT ARE YOU DOING??

I’ll start with you, Bernie. These comments, which your campaign has neither confirmed nor denied, are upsettingly disappointing.

to CNN, where you dismissed a growing number of concerns about your perceived misogyny, is also worrying.Your statement

“It’s sad that three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened,” Sanders told CNN.

I’d like to let you finish but there are FOUR sources in Politico’s article, two staffers who Warren spoke to directly and two others familiar with the private meeting at her Washington DC home.

So, if this language is to be taken seriously, you’re also accusing Warren of lying, yes?

The assumption I, and I’m sure many others watching the presidential candidacy race, made was that you and Warren were friends…

Well, what would you say about your enemies, then?

On to you, Elizabeth.

“Bernie knows me, and has known me for a long time,” Warren said. “He knows who I am, where I come from, what I have worked on and fought for, and the coalition and grassroots movement we’re trying to build.”

Could you explain why your campaign team is using this upheaval as a rallying cry?

Oh, never mind, I get it — it helps you and your favourability index, which still trails behind Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Please be reminded that the future of the ‘Free World’ is at stake and the globe isn’t any safer with Trump or his sporadic temper tantrums.

The world skirted so close to war in just the first days of 2020. GET IT TOGETHER!!!! Too much is riding on your campaigns for an in-house squabble to derail all hope.

Sincerely, Nigel Carlington.