Asafa Powell to launch new fitness website

Jamaican sprint icon, Asafa Powell has finally unveiled his newest project on social media where he indicated that he will be launching his fitness and wellness website, asafafitlife.com

The fitness enthusiast in an Instagram post noted “I’ve been getting amazing feedback so far.. and I wanted to say thank you to all you guys!” he expressed.

View this post on Instagram Giveaway Alert ? I've been getting amazing feedback so far about asafafitlife.com and I wanted to say thank you to all of you guys! To celebrate the launch of my new website I'm giving you the chance to win one year free membership for asafafitlife.com valued at $150, so head over to the site enter your name and email address and I'll pick a winner from there! Good luck!A post shared by Asafa Powell (@asafasub10king) on Sep 6, 2019 at 5:07am PDT

To further show his gratitude, he invited members from his growing social media family of over 361,000 followers on Instagram to participate in an online giveaway, allowing one lucky random winner the opportunity to receive a year’s free membership at asafafitlife.com valued at one hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

With a stunning view and a workout routine of his own, Asafa announced on Instagram today (Sept. 15) that Shawn Richardson was the winner in his online giveaway. According to Powell’s post, Richardson will be contacted in the coming days on how to claim his prize, while thanking all those who participated in his online giveaway.

View this post on Instagram Congratulations ? to Shawn Richardson who is the lucky winner of the years membership to asafafitlife.com ?? I will contact you by email in the coming days with details on how to claim your prize. Thanks to everyone that entered! I'm so excited for you to check out the site when it launches in the next few weeks!A post shared by Asafa Powell (@asafasub10king) on Sep 14, 2019 at 4:01am PDT

While no exact date has been given for the site’s launch, Powell continues to implore his social member followers to anticipate the arrival of his new venture in the upcoming weeks.

The website will feature a myriad of Powell’s favourite healthy dishes, exercise training tips among other wellness features.

This is not Powell’s first foray in the wellness industry, having launched his smartwatch dubbed Active By Asafa in 2017.

Powell invites persons interested about the launch of his exciting new project, to visit the page and subscribe for updates, while offering each person a free copy of his Live Like a Legend e-book.

— Story written by Andre Cooper