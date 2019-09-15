Asafa Powell to launch new fitness website

Asafa Powell to launch new fitness websiteSunday, September 15, 2019
Jamaican sprint icon, Asafa Powell has finally unveiled his newest project on social media where he indicated that he will be launching his fitness and wellness website, asafafitlife.com
The fitness enthusiast in an Instagram post noted “I’ve been getting amazing feedback so far.. and I wanted to say thank you to all you guys!” he expressed.
To further show his gratitude, he invited members from his growing social media family of over 361,000 followers on Instagram to participate in an online giveaway, allowing one lucky random winner the opportunity to receive a year’s free membership at asafafitlife.com valued at one hundred and fifty thousand dollars.
With a stunning view and a workout routine of his own, Asafa announced on Instagram today (Sept. 15) that Shawn Richardson was the winner in his online giveaway. According to Powell’s post, Richardson will be contacted in the coming days on how to claim his prize, while thanking all those who participated in his online giveaway.
While no exact date has been given for the site’s launch, Powell continues to implore his social member followers to anticipate the arrival of his new venture in the upcoming weeks.
The website will feature a myriad of Powell’s favourite healthy dishes, exercise training tips among other wellness features.
This is not Powell’s first foray in the wellness industry, having launched his smartwatch dubbed Active By Asafa in 2017.
Powell invites persons interested about the launch of his exciting new project, to visit the page and subscribe for updates, while offering each person a free copy of his Live Like a Legend e-book.
— Story written by Andre Cooper
