ASAP Rocky ordered to pay assault victim compensation

ASAP Rocky ordered to pay assault victim compensationFriday, August 16, 2019
A$AP Rocky has been ordered to pay US $1,300 compensation to his victim after being found guilty of assault by a Swedish court.
The 30-year-old rapper and his co-defendants Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers were found guilty of assault by a Swedish court on Wednesday and ordered to pay to their 19-year-old victim, Mustafa Jafari.
The sum will be split between the trio.
A$AP and his friends were arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, in July for their involvement in a fight prior to a music festival and after being found guilty, they were given a suspended prison sentence. Swedish prosecutors had asked for them to be given a six-month prison sentence but they wonâ€™t have to serve any more jail time, after being released on August 2.
Rocky had claimed that the victim harassed his entourage, and had attacked his bodyguard before the fight.
