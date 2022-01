ASAP Rocky ordered to pay assault victim compensation

A$AP Rocky has been ordered to pay US $1,300 compensation to his victim after being found guilty of assault by a Swedish court.

The 30-year-old rapper and his co-defendants Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers were found guilty of assault by a Swedish court on Wednesday and ordered to pay to their 19-year-old victim, Mustafa Jafari.

The sum will be split between the trio.

A$AP and his friends were arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, in July for their involvement in a fight prior to a music festival and after being found guilty, they were given a suspended prison sentence. Swedish prosecutors had asked for them to be given a six-month prison sentence but they won’t have to serve any more jail time, after being released on August 2.

Rocky had claimed that the victim harassed his entourage, and had attacked his bodyguard before the fight.