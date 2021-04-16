Ash from La Soufriere Volcano heads to Spain

Ash from La Soufriere Volcano heads to SpainFriday, April 16, 2021
Volcanic ash from the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines has made its way across the Atlantic to Spain.
Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet said the cloud of ash and gases arrived on Wednesday, first in the Canary Islands and in the following days, will spread the south of the Spanish mainland.
However, as it moving at a high altitude of between 3,000 and 5,000 metres it is unlikely to affect the general public.
According to José María Sánchez-Laulhé, director of the Aemet Meteorological Centre in Malaga, everything indicates the impact is likely to be mild for air traffic and very low for the general public.
José Luis Escudero, a weather expert in Malaga said it is likely that the ash cloud will coincide with rain.
“It is possible that it will become noticeable with a change in the colours of the sky at dawn, “like a candle”,” he said.
