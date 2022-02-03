Asset tax delayed

Local businesses which were looking to save more due to a reduced asset tax will have to wait a little longer.

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) on January 27, 2022 said it had been advised by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (MOFPS) that the proposal to reduce the rate of the Assets Tax has been delayed.

First announced in Ministry Paper No. 14/20 dated March 10, 2020, the reduction to 0.125 per cent will not take effect for the year of assessment 2022 as previously planned. TAJ stated that the current Assets Tax rate of 0.25 per cent will, therefore, remain in effect.

“The deferral of the rate reduction is as a result of the current economic uncertainty, due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic,” the tax authority outlined in a notice on its website.

According to the TAJ, the effective date of implementation will be announced later.

The proposal to reduce asset taxes was part of an $18-billion tax reduction package announced back in 2020. It included reduction of the general consumption tax (GCT) rate from 16.5 per cent to 15 per cent.

Tax cuts were aimed at stimulating economic activity and to “continue the reform of the tax system towards greater levels of equity, efficiency, and simplicity” as indicated by the Government back then.

In his 2020 presentation, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke announced the reduction in the asset tax rate from 0.250 per cent to 0.125 per cent, effective in the next assessment year. At that time Dr Clarke said he expected financial institutions to use the tax breaks to expand their asset base, “especially by lowering further interest rates and supporting expansion of domestic economic activity”.

Such a result, he said then, would “determine how quickly we reduce any further”.

The asset tax cut was expected to result in a potential revenue loss of $3.02 billion. However, in 2021, some companies, including banks, accepted a delay due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Now the matter is no longer optional. No company can access the benefit, yet.

Also announced was a new income tax credit of $375,000 for companies (regulated and unregulated) with annual sales/revenue less than or equal to $500 million.

In total, the new tax measures were expected to result in potential revenue loss of $1 billion starting in assessment year 2020.