Association of deans hosts virtual behaviour exposition

THE National Association of Deans of Discipline (NADD) will host the final of four virtual behaviour expositions tomorrow.

The exposition, according to organisers, seeks to engage more than 5,000 high school students from across Jamaica in an empowerment session, under the theme 'Transforming Behaviour through Environment, Empowerment of our Youth in Spite of COVID-19'.

President of NADD, Samuel Smalling, said the aim of the session is to empower high school students to take charge of their lives, in spite of the negatives around them.

“We believe that if we are going to be transforming schools, our students have to be an integral part of this transformation. Therefore, we are doing everything in our powers to empower them, especially during the pandemic, which has affected the students psychologically, socially and emotionally,” he added.

During the two-hour-long session, which is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm, the students will hear presentations from educator, personal development coach and motivational speaker, Thelma Porter; gospel artiste Rondell Positive and Pastor Jermaine Johnson, who is also a motivational speaker.

There will also be interactive sessions and entertainment. The day's events will culminate with the announcement of the winner of the poster and song competitions. Smalling disclosed that a session will be dedicated to students who are preparing to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), City and Guilds, and National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) examinations.

“This session will be used to encourage and motivate these students with the zeal to overcome current psychological challenges and perform well in their upcoming exams,” he said.

According to Smalling, as part of the ongoing response to indiscipline, as well as safety and security in schools, the association prepares school leaders and practitioners with strategies to deal with the indiscipline that has been demonstrated by some students, parents and community members.

It also highlights the importance of discipline and how, through discipline, “we can reduce crime and fulfil our individual and collective potential, thereby transforming the nation”, he said.

The event will be streamed live on the NADD's YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

NADD is the umbrella organisation for deans of discipline in Jamaica.