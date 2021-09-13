ASTA says Sandals still leading the way to regional tourism revival

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has lauded Sandals Resorts International (SRI) for continuing to play a leading role in helping Caribbean tourism recover, with the region's top tourism group still very much on course to fulfil its earlier promise to provide 5,000 new jobs in five years, notwithstanding the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SRI, the world's leading all-inclusive company and the Caribbean's only international superbrand, recently partnered with ASTA on a study that has been vital in informing stakeholders of the latest travel trends and developments.

The research showed “a marked increase in interest in the Caribbean, with 44 per cent of travellers saying this year they wanted to visit the region, compared with 33 per cent from January 2020”.

Zane Kerby, president and CEO of ASTA, highlighting SRI's role, says Sandals “is helping to change the landscape for travel and has provided a strong platform for travel advisors to keep Caribbean destinations very much at the top of the list when booking vacations for their clients”.

The ASTA CEO says the renewed interest in Caribbean holidays confirmed by the study “also arises from Sandals taking time out to remind the world it's fully open for business, while creating more employment and training opportunities for Caribbean country citizens”.

Indeed, Sandals feels the same.

Gary Sadler, executive vice-president of sales and industry relations at Unique Vacations, the worldwide representative for Sandals and Beaches Resorts, headlined with other global industry leaders at ASTA's Global Convention in August where he again drove home the message to the over 1,000 attendees that the Caribbean tourism sector was “wide open for business…”

Sadler said: “Never before had trust and confidence been so intimately connected… and the fact is that Sandals Resorts is a brand that both travel advisors and consumers alike trust. We take that trust seriously.”

Reflecting on the joint ASTA/Sandals study, Sadler also had good news for the delegates, saying: “Travellers are eager to make up for missed moments and get back to the fun of dreaming about and finally taking their vacations.

“Expertise matters. As leaders in the all-inclusive industry… there are always competitors out there trying to recreate Sandals' formula; but they can't. Why? Because we are always one step ahead. At Sandals, innovation is in our corporate DNA. We wear the title of true innovators like the badge of honour that it is, and that's why we didn't just sit quietly on the sidelines of this pandemic.”

Indeed, despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Sandals Resorts has continued to show its confidence in the Caribbean by announcing plans for five new properties: three new hotels in Jamaica, a new Beaches Resort in Saint Vincent, as well as a new destination in Curacao which has already started taking bookings, Sadler reminded.

The new investments by the regional tourism powerhouse will help provide the promised 5,000 additional jobs in the next five years.

The company recently fast-tracked its recruitment and employment drive in Saint Vincent, even ahead of the start of construction of the Beaches Resort there, with the intention of providing much-need relief for the island ravaged by both the pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

