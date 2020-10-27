At least $1 billion to fix roads, infrastructure damaged by heavy rains

At least $1 billion to fix roads, infrastructure damaged by heavy rainsTuesday, October 27, 2020
It will cost
at least $1 billion to fix roads and other infrastructure that were damaged
when Jamaica was battered by heavy rains on the weekend.
There was flooding in several parishes when the country received rain from a trough that was affecting the western Caribbean. In addition to that, there were landslides, bridges were destroyed, and many roads have been damaged.
According to Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, it could take about $1 billion to repair the sections of the country that were damaged.
He made this disclosure on TVJ on Monday night.
However, he said that this bill could rise as the damages are still being assessed.
