Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks shooting

Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks shootingWednesday, June 17, 2020
The police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back in an Atlanta Wendy’s parking lot was indicted for murder. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is recommending no bond for Garrett Rolfe, who was also charged with aggravated assault.
A second officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault, based on video that showed him standing on Brooks’s shoulders while Rolfe kicked him after the June 12 shooting, Howard said. Brosnan is cooperating with the state in its murder case against Rolfe.
The shooting ignited demonstrations against police brutality in the city, and prompted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields less than 24 hours after Brooks died.
Police were called to the Wendy’s after Brooks was found asleep in his car at the drive-through window. The shooting occurred after more than 40 minutes, which Howard said showed Brooks was never a threat.
“Even though Mr Brooks was slightly impaired, his demeanor during this incident was almost jovial,” Howard said. “Mr Brooks never presented himself as a threat.”
He said Brooks had been shot in the back and that Rolfe then said, “I got him.”
