‘Attacks on women and children must end’—Chang

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has condemned the fatal shooting of Donna Brathwaite of Regent Street and Shontoll McCarthy of Nelson Street in Kingston.

Both women were shot in separate incidents on Sunday, (Feb 16). McCarthy’s 5-year-old son was also shot and injured during the attack.

Minister Chang described as shameful and barbaric the brutal attacks on women and children. “We are concerned about the increasing attacks on our women and children. These attacks are not only heinous but barbaric and horrendous,” said the minister. He said these attacks will not be tolerated.

While expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, Minister Chang is assuring members of the public that the government continues to pursue legislative solutions that strengthen security measures and ensure swift and sure justice.

Minister Chang pointed out that much progress has been made with amendments to the Firearms Act which will include stiffer penalties for illegal possession and use of firearms. “We hope that these amendments will serve as a greater deterrent to these criminals who continue to target our vulnerable population,” said Minster Chang. He added that conversations are being held with the police high command to ensure strong operational measures that curb murders, collect greater evidence and detain more criminals.