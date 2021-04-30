Attorney Patrick Bailey suspended by General Legal Council

The General Legal Council (GLC) says attorney Patrick Bailey has been suspended from practice after being found guilty of professional misconduct.

The GLC made the disclosure in a notice published in today's edition of the Jamaica Observer saying that the order, which took effect on April 13, was made by a panel of its Disciplinary Committee after hearing evidence of a complaint brought against Bailey by Melissa Golding.

The GLC said Bailey was ordered to make restitution to Golding in the sum of $195,000 and costs of $20,000 to her, as well as $20,000 to the GLC.

The council also said that Bailey is not entitled to practise until restitution is made.