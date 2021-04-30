Attorney Patrick Bailey suspended by General Legal Council

Attorney Patrick Bailey suspended by General Legal CouncilFriday, April 30, 2021
|
The General Legal Council (GLC) says attorney Patrick Bailey has been suspended from practice after being found guilty of professional misconduct.
The GLC made the disclosure in a notice published in today's edition of the Jamaica Observer saying that the order, which took effect on April 13, was made by a panel of its Disciplinary Committee after hearing evidence of a complaint brought against Bailey by Melissa Golding.
The GLC said Bailey was ordered to make restitution to Golding in the sum of $195,000 and costs of $20,000 to her, as well as $20,000 to the GLC.
The council also said that Bailey is not entitled to practise until restitution is made.
