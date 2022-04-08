Attractions featuring dolphins in hot water as post-pandemic tourism recovers

A wave of empathy over cruelty to animals, especially the much-loved dolphin, is sweeping across the world and threatening to wipe out marine parks and other companies that use animals for entertainment but are not always as concerned about abuse of the mammals which make them money.

Jamaica does not escape scrutiny as Dolphin Cove Jamaica, though not currently targeted, is a marine attraction at which guests can swim and interact with dolphins, sharks, and stingrays in their natural environment. Visitors may also interact with other species, including Iguanas, snakes, and a variety of birds.

But fun as it sounds, marine parks offering similar entertainment could find themselves swimming against the tide as the global community seeks a new normal after COVID-19, that includes more empathy for animals, especially for abused dolphins.

Animal rights activists and organisations have been growing in numbers, and aggression, demanding accountability from those who use animals for entertainment but fail to protect them from harm, or in some cases, abuse them.

Even where animal cruelty might not be claimed or proved, the news might not be good for tourism attractions as companies are being forced to pivot at a cost to their bottom line and dwindling visitors who are finding it harder to stomach the idea of the mammals having to suffer at the hands of unconscionable human beings.

There is growing fear that, with their backs against the wall, some attraction companies might drown outright or seek questionable financial arrangements that could backfire or permanently lose them business with faithful partners.

America's SeaWorld Entertainment, arguably the biggest company to have taken a hit so far, has watched as some of its biggest clients cut links with the attraction which popularised dolphin shows and has lost millions of customers after allegations of mistreatment of the beloved mammals.

SeaWorld strenuously denied all the allegations. But that has not stopped major carriers and other companies, such as JetBlue Airways, Air Canada, Westjet, Southwest Airlines, Virgin America, Hyundai, and Taco Bell, from jettisoning links with SeaWorld, many amid the fallout from the 2013 documentary Blackfish that focused on orca captivity.

Since Blackfish, which explores what may have caused the killer whale Tilikum to kill SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010, several entertainers have also pulled out of planned performances at SeaWorld Entertainment parks.

“This was a decision our leadership team made entirely on its own and believes the decision is entirely in keeping with our caring culture,” Air Canada spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said in an e-mail quoted by CBS News.

Condenast Traveller reported: “There's a big difference between marvelling at the beauty and diversity of nature on display… and interacting with it up close by petting a drugged lion or taking a ride atop an abused elephant.

“As travellers, it is important that we know more about the places we go, the activities we engage in, and the ways in which we leave lasting impacts on our destinations,” Jen O'Twomney, vice-president of Expedia, the giant booking company, was quoted as saying. “As we help people go places, we want to help them do it thoughtfully and responsibly.”

Expedia, which also owns Hotels.com, Orbitz, and Travelocity, made it clear that “activities involving certain wildlife animal interactions will no longer be bookable” on its websites, meaning it would not be selling attractions like dolphin shows in America, elephant rides in Thailand, lion-petting zoos in Sub-Saharan Africa and the like.

“Incidents like baby dolphins dying at the hands of selfie-hungry tourists should be the only reminder we need that when it comes to wildlife there is such a thing as too close,” said Expedia.

Trip Advisor, another tourism biggie, advised that travellers should expect to see significantly less elephant riding, swimming with dolphins, and carnivore petting up for grabs. It said it would be removing any attractions deemed abusive to animals from its website.

Thomas Cook, one of the oldest and best-known travel companies, stopped selling tickets to certain animal attractions over concerns of animal welfare, news reports said. The British global travel giant, which services an estimated 23 million customers, stopped the sales after a commissioned report found “suffering amongst the star performers, notably the dolphins and elephants”.

Canada, France, India, and the Dominican Republic, among other countries, have banned whale and dolphin captivity.

The Miami Dolphins, which previously offered ticket holders sweeteners such as free admission to SeaWorld, as well as sweepstakes and coupons involving the park, announced they were severing ties with SeaWorld, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which attributed the decision to “shifting business priorities”.

Several prominent musicians, including the icon Willie Nelson, the Barenaked Ladies, Martina McBride, Heart, Cheap Trick, Trisha Yearwood, and REO Speedwagon, pulled out of upcoming gigs at SeaWorld parks.

Writing in a local newspaper, Erica Downer, a Discovery Bay, St Ann resident, questioned why there was a proposal for a fifth dolphin facility on the north coast, noting that up to 2018, some 14 countries had banned keeping whales and dolphins in captivity.

“A few countries have standards so strict that it is nearly impossible to keep cetaceans in captivity, including Brazil, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, Norway, and the United Kingdom, where the last dolphinarium was closed in 1993.

“Cruise ship companies and resorts are coming under increased pressure to stop offering captive dolphin programmes… And the reason that so many countries are banning dolphinariums is the sheer brutality of it all… I read a report that stated that 53 per cent of dolphins that survive all this die within three months,” Downer wrote.

GreenGlobalTravel declared: “Let's get the obvious out of the way, right from the get-go. Dolphin tours are bad for dolphins.”